I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Encouraging but disappointing.

That is the best way to sum up Brentford’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Encouraging because it was the Bees’ most complete performance since the win over Fulham, but disappointing because we did not take some gilt-edged chances and let in a soft equaliser.

Still it was a hugely enjoyable game and stopped the run of three consecutive defeats – and the result also moved us within two points of last season’s final total of 46.

For fans, the rest of the season is about having fun.

When the fixtures came out last summer, having a run of Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs as our final three away games, and ending the season at home to Manchester City, painted a daunting picture if we were set for a relegation battle.

But, given our comfort in mid-table, we can just enjoy having these mouth-watering fixtures to attend.

After all, it’s what being in the Premier League is about for us long-term supporters – even now, two seasons into it and with a third to come.

Just to see Brentford playing some of the country’s biggest and most famous teams on equal terms, and not just in a cup tie, is still the stuff of dreams.