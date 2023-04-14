Team news: Wolves v Brentford

Wolves will be without Jonny and Ruben Neves, who are both serving suspensions.

Midfielder Matheus Nunes will be assessed after he limped out of the 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson, who has announced he is leaving the club this summer, looks set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat by Newcastle United.

Keane Lewis-Potter, Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer all remained sidelined by injury.