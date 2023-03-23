What is Chelsea's greatest save?

We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen a Chelsea goalkeeper make and Petr Cech's goal-line stop from Andy Carroll in the 2012 FA Cup final against Liverpool got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

KTBFFH: Has to be Petr Cech’s penalty save in extra time in Munich. Having the ex-Chelsea man Arjen Robben take it too made it extra special. That was the moment when I wanted it to go to penalties.

Nick: Best save ever? Peter ‘the cat’ Bonetti. Chelsea v Liverpool April 1971. Chelsea won 1-0. Best save of the season and my first-ever match. I was hooked!

Thornton: My best save would be Petr Cech against Robbie Keane in 2004. It didn’t win us a title but I just thought 'how has he saved that?' To get across his goal and claw it out of the net was brilliant.

