English top-flight clubs ponder Morelos bid - gossip

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Middlesbrough are considering a move for 26-year-old Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract with Rangers this summer. (Teamtalk), external

Michael Beale has delivered the strongest signal yet that he is ready to perform major summer surgery on his Rangers squad, the manager insisting it will be "completely different" for pre-season. (Daily Record), external

Rangers coach Neil Banfield has revealed he almost joined the club under Steven Gerrard as a scout after helping identify Joe Aribo, the midfielder subsequently sold to Southampton, as a signing for the club before heading to Ibrox to assist Michael Beale. (Football Scotland), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.