Guardiola on Foden, Bayern comeback and keeping motivation

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Bayern Munich.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Guardiola confirmed Phil Foden has travelled with the squad and will be on the bench, but cannot say how many minutes he will play.

  • On City's approach given their 3-0 aggregate lead, he says they will defend tomorrow just like they had to do at the Etihad, adding: "It's a new opportunity to prove ourselves against one of the best in Europe."

  • He feels Haaland adapted to the City way from day one and added: "We felt it when he arrived, he was a special guy the way he introduced himself. It was so natural, nothing forced or complicated, it was completely natural."

  • On the chances of a Bayern comeback, he said: "I've been here at Bayern Munich and I know the mentality of this club. It's everywhere, it's in the skin. I know they believe they can do it and we believe too."

  • When asked if they were more confident now than in the past, Guardiola said he would "like to say yes" but he "doesn't know".

  • He added: "We have to be focusing on our game, we talk about what we have to do to build our momentum better."

  • On maintaining motivation, he said: "We have been six or seven years on top of all competitions, and still we are there. I have no doubt how much the players want this success".

