Guardiola confirmed Phil Foden has travelled with the squad and will be on the bench, but cannot say how many minutes he will play.

On City's approach given their 3-0 aggregate lead, he says they will defend tomorrow just like they had to do at the Etihad, adding: "It's a new opportunity to prove ourselves against one of the best in Europe."

He feels Haaland adapted to the City way from day one and added: "We felt it when he arrived, he was a special guy the way he introduced himself. It was so natural, nothing forced or complicated, it was completely natural."

On the chances of a Bayern comeback, he said: "I've been here at Bayern Munich and I know the mentality of this club. It's everywhere, it's in the skin. I know they believe they can do it and we believe too."

When asked if they were more confident now than in the past, Guardiola said he would "like to say yes" but he "doesn't know".

He added: "We have to be focusing on our game, we talk about what we have to do to build our momentum better."