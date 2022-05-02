Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Before Saturday, the only side in the top four tiers of English football to have lost more than 10 consecutive home league games were Rochdale, who suffered 14 straight defeats in Division Three North between 1931 and 1932.

Watford’s loss to Burnley was their 11th in a row on home soil and leaves the Hornets staring at an immediate return to the Championship.

It was all going so well for Roy Hodgson’s team, who were full of energy in the early stages and could have added to James Tarkowski's own goal.

However, a combination of poor passing on the counter-attack and wasteful finishing set up a tense finish as Burnley slowly turned the screw.

Jack Cork’s header deservedly hauled the Clarets back on level terms, before Josh Brownhill’s low strike sparked jubilant scenes among the visiting fans and in the away dugout at Vicarage Road.

This is the first time Burnley have won three Premier League games in a row since 2019, while Mike Jackson also becomes the first manager to stay unbeaten in his first four top-flight matches in charge of the Clarets.

The last manager not to lose any of their first four league games with the club was Owen Coyle in 2007.