Watford v Leicester City: Confirmed team news
- Published
Watford boss Roy Hodgson sticks with the XI that started their draw against Everton in midweek. Hassane Kamara is available following suspension and returns to the substitute’s bench.
Watford XI: Foster, Ngakia, Kabasele, Samir, Masina, Sissoko, Kayembe, Gosling, Sema, Pedro, Kalu.
Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Kamara, Cathcart, Sierralta, Baah, Morris, Cukur.
Leicester make three changes to the side that started their 3-0 win over Norwich in midweek.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Amartey and Ademola Lookman drop to the bench as Danny Ward, Wesley Fofana and Nampalys Mendy all start.
Leicester XI: Ward, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Vardy, Barnes.
Subs: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Thomas, Lookman.