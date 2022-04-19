Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount secured Chelsea their third successive FA Cup final appearance, so it's no surprise both players were picked out by Garth Crooks this week, with team-mate Timo Werner also making the cut.

Loftus-Cheek: What an irony. It's not that long ago Loftus-Cheek was on loan to Crystal Palace, trying to get his career back on track. I thought he did well while at Palace and might have stayed.

However, his return to Stamford Bridge appears to now be proving profitable. I didn't expect him to start in the FA Cup semi-final but when he got on the pitch he looked the part and took his goal brilliantly.

Mount: From the moment Mount took a touch I knew that his second would result in a goal. His composure in front of goal is getting better with every game. If he continues like this I may have to revisit my suggestion about Frank Lampard's goalscoring record not being under threat. This kid can score goals.

Werner: The star of the show against Palace was Werner and without doubt the most unselfish striker and willing runner I have seen in a long time.

Playing alongside the German must be a pleasure when he is in this form. I thought when Werner first arrived at Chelsea he suffered from stage fright. Well if he did, he certainly doesn't any more.

