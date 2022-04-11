Wayward finishing costs Watford against improving Leeds

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

As was the case in their reverse at Anfield in their previous game, poor finishing cost Watford dearly in Saturday’s damaging defeat by Leeds.

Having gone close on a couple of occasions prior to Raphinha’s first-half opener, Ismaila Sarr should have equalised when he was played in on goal by Joao Pedro but instead blazed a wild effort into the stands behind Illan Meslier.

It was an effort that summed up the Hornets’ plight – they have now lost nine consecutive league matches at Vicarage Road and scored just six goals on home soil since beating Manchester United 4-1 on 20 November.

If they can’t better their tally of seven points from a possible 45 at home this season, they have no hope of avoiding the drop.

Leeds were not at their best on Saturday but, in the words of their head coach Jesse Marsch, “endured a tough moment” against the Hornets to lift themselves further clear of the relegation zone.

Resilience and defensive organisation are traits we are not used to seeing from the Whites – this was their first clean sheet in 18 Premier League matches – but they are qualities that stand them in good stead for the rest of the campaign.