Wolves have the 'chance to turn up the heat'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A hugely cheering result for Wolves after they were tripped up by Leeds before the international break, all the more so in that it was achieved without two of their most important players.

The absence of Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves was hardly felt, as their deputies more than adequately filled in, with Fabio Silva’s performance most encouraging.

Not 20 years old until the summer, Silva has had to carry the unkind burden of being Wolves’ record signing, while thrown into a harsh spotlight by Jimenez’s injury last season when he was not ready.

After a lousy showing in the Carabao Cup in September, he seemed almost to have been disregarded by Bruno Lage, but Silva has clearly responded to the criticism from his manager, and on Saturday was strong and inventive with the ball and defended eagerly from the front.

A repeat of this showing at Newcastle would, for the first time, mean genuine competition for the central striking role when Jimenez’s ban ends.

It is perhaps Leander Dendoncker’s destiny at Wolves to always be slightly in the shadows of others, but his efforts on Saturday were just as important.

A regular starter up to now only when Lage has elected for a three-man central midfield, he was a leading factor in this game. Along with Joao Moutinho he kept the Villa midfield subdued almost throughout, while adding the runs into the penalty area that mark him out from his colleagues, more celebrated for their range of passing.

There were some echoes of the Leeds game in Wolves’ one weakness, their inability to put the match beyond doubt having been superior for long spells.

Whatever the merits of the late penalty decision, Ollie Watkins was allowed two other highly presentable chances, and Wolves needed a fine save by Jose Sa to prevent a very late equaliser.

However, they remain in the race for Europe, and as their fixture against a fading Newcastle comes up first next weekend, they’ll have a chance to turn up the heat on Manchester United and West Ham.

Wolves fans - how are you feeling as your team chases Europe? Let us know here