Romero and Kane picked out by Garth

Cristian Romero: The block on Joe Willock's strike on goal was nothing short of brilliant.The Newcastle player looked certain to score.

Romero has caught my eye before while playing for Spurs, and he's starting to look like a real player in the Premier League.

The longer the game went on against Newcastle, the better Romero got. He is composed under pressure and very comfortable on the ball when he's not.

However, manager Antonio Conte really needs to fix this Jekyll and Hyde culture in Tottenham's performances if they are going to secure fourth spot.

Harry Kane: It's not often you will find the England captain in my team of the week having not scored in a 5-1 romp.

However, the game against Newcastle United has to be the exception. Kane's second-half performance was nothing short of sensational.

The Tottenham striker's passing was so precise he could have threaded any one of them through the eye of a needle and it would have still found one of his team-mates.

A wonderful individual performance by Kane. I just hope he hasn't developed a desire for making goals instead of scoring them.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week