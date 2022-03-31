Leeds boss Jesse Marsch repaid the compliments to Ralph Hasenhuttl as they prepare to face each other for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Hasenhuttl and Marsch crossed paths at RB Leipzig and, earlier on Thursday, the Southampton boss described his counterpart as having “outstanding character”.

When asked for his verdict on Hasenhuttl, Marsch was similarly effusive in his praise.

“He is an incredible human being and he is a sharp intelligent manager,” he said. “I learned a lot from him.

“He really is a gentleman. When I was first at Leipzig, he took me on a little tour of the facility and he let me in every meeting. Often I was a fly on the wall.

“One day he had all the whole staff for dinner at his house and we had dinner.

“He played the piano and he is a really good piano player.”