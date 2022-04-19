Liverpool v Man Utd: Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes after their FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota could all return to the side after they were benched at Wembley.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Manchester United after the death of his baby boy.

They will hope to welcome back Raphael Varane from a minor injury, which saw the defender miss the past two matches.

Midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay are struggling to overcome respective hip and foot issues.

Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani remain sidelined.

Pick your Reds XI

Is Varane in your starting line-up?