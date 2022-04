Wolves have identified Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, as an ideal recruit should Ruben Neves leave this summer. (GiveMeSport), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Wolves could agree a swap deal that would see winger Adama Traore make his loan with the Spanish club permanent, allowing on-loan Barca winger Francisco Trincao, to do the same at Wolves. (Birmingham Mail), external

