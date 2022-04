Prior to Saturday's clash with Ross County, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson tells BBC Sportsound: "When you play at Tynecastle, you're expected to win, it doesn't matter what you're playing for.

"It's a really important game, we know it'll be a tough, it's two teams that score a lot of goals.

"County have exceeded everyone's expectations, but it's no surprise they've made it this far."