Thomas Tuchel offered a glimpse into his high expectations for new signing Marc Cucurella by likening him to one of Chelsea's long-serving icons.

"I don’t want to get too excited, but I have the feeling we signed the new Azpilicueta, in terms of his mentality, attitude, even in terms of his position, just with a left foot," said Tuchel.

"He can play in the back three, he can play wing-back and he is a very nice, very humble guy with his personality.

"He is a fantastic player, a very intelligent player, who is very strong on the ball, aggressive off the ball, mobile, hungry, with a good attitude. So I’m very, very happy that he joins us."