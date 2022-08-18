Defender Mathias Jorgensen has signed a new one-year contract with Brentford, with an option for an extra year.

The 32-year-old centre-back, who is also known as 'Zanka', joined the Bees last September on a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season, during which he made 10 appearances in total.

He was injured for long periods of the campaign, which included being sidelined from April until the end of the season.

“We always wanted to extend Zanka’s contract and are happy that we have now done so," said Bees manager Thomas Frank. "He did very well for us last season in the games he played and was fantastic around the group as an experienced player.

"He is unique in what he gives off the pitch. He gives the group a lot when he is playing and when he isn’t, with small pieces of advice to younger players and pushing everyone in training.

“He picked up quite a big injury in April and we needed to make sure he was back to his fitness level. We have been assured of that in pre-season.

"He played around 75 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game earlier this week against Premier League opposition. He is in a good place and we have signed him.”