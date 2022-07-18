Antonio chasing treats in the heat
- Published
West Ham striker Michail Antonio seems to have felt the heat like most of us on Monday.
The 32-year-old has scored 10 Premier League goals in each of the last three campaigns but looks to be preparing diligently for a push deeper into double figures this season.
Skip twitter post
40 degrees training has got me hallucinating 🍦 pic.twitter.com/4oThw1u6WN— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) July 18, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post