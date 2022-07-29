Alebiosu gunning for Kilmarnock success

Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Premier League club.

The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London had a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra last season but believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.

Alebiousu quoted fellow Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has moved to Stoke City this summer after spells with Ross County and Hibernian, and Cavin Bassey, who moved to Ajax following his switch from Leicester City to Rangers.

"I feel like this could really do a lot for me," he said. "If I have a really good season, it could take me to the next level.

"I have seen a lot of people come into the Scottish league and seen where they have gone after they have done well. It probably gives me a better opportunity than if I was in League One or League Two, playing against clubs like Rangers and Celtic can take it to the next level."

Meanwhile, Alebiosu says he is a "fast, quick, a combination player" who models himself on fellow defenders Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Tierney.