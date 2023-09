Kilmarnock have midfielder Liam Donnelly and centre-half Corrie Ndaba back from injury for Tuesday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final at home to Scottish Premiership rivals Heart of Midlothian.

But forward Marley Watkins drops out with a groin injury and could potentially miss Saturday's league game against St Mirren as well.

Australia defender Nathaniel Atkinson drops out through injury for Hearts, but midfielder Andy Halliday returns.