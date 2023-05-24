Hibernian 4-2 Celtic: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It's hard to know what to make of this Celtic side. Six changes tonight, with Postecoglou shouldering much of the blame for his heavily-rotated side.

Without Cameron Carter-Vickers, they seem particularly fragile at the back and Kobayashi is yet to settle in.

In the first half, they played pretty meretricious stuff but, on another night, could have been further ahead at the break.

It's a difficult job to balance and rotate a squad that has so many elite players, but there seemed to be a lack of match fitness among the forward line.

The gamble to give Scott Bain a go shouldn't have been as detrimental but, with a shaky defence in front of him, maybe more thought should have gone into it.