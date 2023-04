Wigan Athletic are prepared to sell Graeme Shinnie, the midfielder on loan to Aberdeen, this summer, and have already had discussions with the Pittodrie club but would be looking for a six-figure fee for the 31-year-old. (Daily Record), external

Ross McCrorie will bank former club Rangers a six-figure bonus if the 25-year-old Aberdeen defender clinches a £2m switch to Championship outfit Bristol City this summer. (The Herald), external

