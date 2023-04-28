'This is a chance to put a few wrongs right' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has called on his players to give something back to the fans by winning Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

The Ibrox side haven't beaten Celtic in five meetings - their last Old Firm victory came in last season's Scottish Cup semis - and have lost three of the four games against Ange Postecoglou's side this season.

“It’s a huge game and we know that," Beale said. "This season has been a rough ride for the fans I think and this is a chance to put a few wrongs right in this game. It is just one game, but I think it will have a big impact on the season if we were to go back to the Scottish Cup final again.

“We just need to bring the best of ourselves. The games [against Celtic] have been reasonably tight and won and lost on mistakes. We need to bring our best effort and performances. In the penalty boxes it will be decisive.

“In the game a couple of weeks ago I think we performed quite well but we just need to eradicate one or two things defensively I think.

“These players have won these games before and gone on long unbeaten runs in these games, but we will see where we are after Sunday. It’s clearly a big game."