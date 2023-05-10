Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger did "an unbelievable job" to keep Manchester City's 51-goal striker Erling Haaland quiet in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, says former England winger Chris Waddle.

At the other end, Real's Karim Benzema was unable to find the net either.

"Real Madrid - apart from little spells of five to 10 minutes where they dominated and got up the field - did not put the ball across the goal enough for Benzema to feed on," Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He had a good header at the far post from a free-kick. which he should have scored, but apart from that, he's not had a lot of service and not a lot of chances created for him.

"As for Haaland, you've got to say that Rudiger's done an unbelievable job on him. He's man-to-man marked him and he's strong, quick and physical.

"It became a battle where you thought, 'You're not going to win this physically' and Rudiger came out on top. You didn't really see Rudiger on the ball - he wasn't interested in that.

"His job was to stop Haaland and he did."

Listen to the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds