'Doom and gloom but Dundee Utd's fate in their own hands'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

After a long, and ultimately disappointing campaign for Dundee United, their Scottish Premiership fate will be determined by the next two games.

The scale of Wednesday night's visit of fellow strugglers Kilmarnock was summed up by Glenn Middleton, who said it is "massive, no other way to put it".

And it is just that. Win and they move off the bottom, lose and they could be relegated – although that would be determined by what Ross County do against St Johnstone.

The stakes couldn’t be higher and Tannadice will be a cauldron of noise, and nerves, for a game that can certainly be billed as the Tangerines’ biggest for a number of years.

Manager Jim Goodwin says they have to play it like a cup final and, with so much potentially on the line, he has talked of the importance of his team being able to manage their emotions.

Despite all the doom and gloom, United’s fate still lies in their own hands, with Goodwin admitting the positive spin on things is "we are still in the fight".

And they very much are but to grasp any lifeline they need to find a means to getting back to winning ways.

If it is any consolation for United, their opponents are under as much pressure as they are.

So, it looks like the outcome will be decided by which set of players can handle that pressure best.