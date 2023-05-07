Rangers target to decide future in summer - gossip

Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, a reported Rangers target, says he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Herald - subscription required)

Ianis Hagi plays down talk of a move from Rangers, with the Romanian playmaker yet to make an impact since his recent return from long-term injury. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Jack Butland has to possess reputation, character and stature to replace Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, says former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller. (Record)

Leicester City will target Swansea boss Russell Martin, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, if the Foxes are relegated. (Sun)

