Pep Guardiola seems eager to keep Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City.

In the aftermath of the Germany international scoring twice at Everton on Sunday, Guardiola passionately outlined his qualities.

"He doesn't talk much but when he does everybody listens, this is the power of a leader," said Guardiola.

"He shows every training session his leadership, arriving on time, living the job.

"He can play holding midfield defensively too in games like against Burnley last season when you need physicality.

"He is so intelligent, so clever and can handle the pressure really well."

Gundogan famously netted twice on the final day of last season to help City to a dramatic title win and has proven his value again deep into this campaign with key goals from midfield.

Asked about the future of Gundogan, who is out of contract this summer, Guardiola added: "I told the club. Nobody knows what will happen. Hopefully he will stay."