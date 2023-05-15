Scottish Cup glory 13 years ago

Out in the Hampden sun in 2010, Dundee United had a second half party against Ross County in the Scottish Cup final.

Craig Conway's double followed David Goodwillie's opener to ensure Peter Houston's side won the oldest trophy in association football for the second time in their history.

Goodwillie broke the deadlock with a stunning lob from just outside the penalty area after County keeper Michael McGovern raced from his line to head clear.

Conway added a second when he collected Goodwillie's headed flick and sped away from the County defence before sliding a left-foot shot under the on-rushing McGovern.

He controlled Gomis' accurate assist and arrowed a shot into the bottom corner to make in three and send the travelling Tangerines into delight.

A dominant Dundee United deserved victory against Derek Adams' County in the 125th instalment of the Cup.