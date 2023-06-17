Ibrox arrival Lammers retains Dutch squad potential

Michael Statham, Football-Oranj.com, external

Sam Lammers, Rangers' new signing from Atalanta, is a striker who rose to prominence as a "Dutch wonderkid" in his early days with PSV Eindhoven.

After bagging lots of goals in the Dutch second tier for Jong PSV, he made a loan move to mid-table Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen. Playing every game and netting on average one in every two games, the striker lived up to his potential.

Dutch media were expecting Lammers to kick on back with PSV the season after and get regular game time, but a long-term knee injury ruled him out for the majority of 2019-20 season. After this, Lammers moved on to Atalanta and then played in Serie A and the Bundesliga in a series of loan moves during which he made plenty of minutes but scored very few goals.

The striker is left-footed, technically very good, but doesn't stand out particularly for his pace or strength - despite being 6ft 3in. Lammers likes to take shots from just outside the 16-yard box and he has a good record from the penalty spot, scoring seven or eight penalties in two seasons between 2018 and 2020.

By moving to Rangers, Lammers will be hoping to score goals in a league that isn't as strong as Italy or Germany's top flights. And, to him, he may not perceive a club as large as Rangers to be a step back (instead of a typical move back to a mid-table Eredivisie team).

Some still see him as a potential option for the Dutch national team if he can ever rediscover his early career potential.