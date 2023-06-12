Alex McLeish believes former club Rangers have to start next season "extremely well" in order to capitalise on any disruption at champions Celtic.

Celtic are looking for a new manager following Ange Postecoglou's departure to Tottenham but their squad is so far unchanged.

Rangers have signed up Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling for next season while Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are among those who have left Ibrox.

"They have to make a great start," said McLeish, who won seven trophies over a five-year spell as Rangers manager.

"Celtic may be with a new manager, new coaches, planning a strategy, maybe not exactly the same as Postecoglou, so there could be a little bit of disruption and Rangers have to start extremely well and quick."