'We're not chasing a dream and putting this club at risk' - Black

Livingston's new CEO Dave Black has expressed his passion for the club and his desire to continue the West Lothian side's progress.

Black grew up a Livingston fan and has been the club's business development manager and head of commercial and media operations since 2020.

"If I can take the club into a more sustainable position and a more successful position, that would be the dream," Black said.

"I’d love to be sitting here in a year’s time as a top-six club, or a Scottish Cup-winning club or a European-qualifying club.

"We’re not chasing a dream and putting this club at risk that we’ve seen before. My passion is the football club, I’m not here to make money and leave, I’m here to better the football club - it’s all I’ve ever wanted.

“I’ve been fortunate to serve a number of positions at the club, a whole host of experiences. I’m still pinching myself that that kid in the stands is now the CEO of the club he supported all his life.

"I might be a more unorthodox choice, and I might not have the same business knowledge that other chief executives in the league have, but I won’t be beaten for the passion and love that I have, and the work that I’ll put in to make this club the best it can be on and off the park."