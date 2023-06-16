BBC Radio London reporter Phil Parry, speaking to The Far Post podcast about the continued uncertainty around Harry Kane's future at Tottenham: "I wish he or they would just make a statement. If he's going to go, try to get the best deal you possibly can for him. If he's going to stay, then say he's going to stay for a little bit longer or whatever it might be.

"But I don't think this is necessarily healthy. I'd imagine the new manager would want to sort it out.

"I just want them to sort it because whatever they do, whatever goes on or whatever moves they're making, it becomes the perennial weekly/daily/hourly question. I just wish they would put a line underneath this one, almost sooner than anything else, so that we can move on."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown on The Far Post: "Harry Kane will want to know where Spurs are going, what the budget is and who they're thinking of signing. If the answers don't match up with Harry Kane, he's off.

"He can't keep doing what he's doing. Without his goals, Spurs would have been bang in trouble."

