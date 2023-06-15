'Nicholas lit up the city'

Aberdeen and Scotland colleague Willie Miller

Charlie Nicholas turned up at Aberdeen Airport with his boots on, the long leather coat down to his ankles, the fedora hat and we knew right away we were getting someone special.

He's a really down-to-earth person. I know him really well, but at the time you're looking at someone coming into Aberdeen that we don't normally see. Charlie turned up and kind of lit up the city. He brought with him hope.

His personality was huge and, within the dressing room, he was that bubbly person you need. He nicknamed me Buffalo. How that came about I've got no clue, but he liked to give you a mark that only Charlie could.

