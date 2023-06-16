What do you make of Liverpool's fixtures?
- Published
We asked for your views on Liverpool's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.
Here are some of your comments:
NK: Tough start but at least we didn't get a promoted team as we usually do. Salah will hopefully get his opening day goal and get us off to a winning start. We need a good start - we know what happens when you don't. Tough August that could see us with just three points after three games and shade of last season.
Phil: In the end, we will know after the away game against Brighton in October if Liverpool could fight for the top four.
Lee: I don't like the first away game against Chelsea because I am not confident about getting a victory against them, or even a draw and I can only see a defeat.
Richard: Unless we have an amazing transfer window, I think the best we can hope for is 22 points looking at the opening 10 games.