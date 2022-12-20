'We are totally different teams' - Postecoglou

Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is puzzled by some opponents’ tendencies to "generalise" his side with Rangers when discussing games.

"I hear opposition coaches and opposition players before we play them, they can’t seem to differentiate between us and Rangers at all," Postecoglou said ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

“It’s almost like ‘when you play the top two, this is what happens’. I don’t get that, because if I referred to all the other teams apart from Rangers as ‘the other 10’, and that ‘when we play the other 10, this is what happens’, I’m not paying respect to the fact that Livingston are going to be a different challenge on Wednesday to St Johnstone at the weekend."

Celtic defeated Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday, with the Dons facing Rangers later this evening (Tuesday).

“I find it curious if people are assuming if something works or doesn’t work against Rangers, that’s a reflection of how it’s going to be, we are totally different teams.

“I don’t think they think that way, but they talk that way. And putting it in a historical context, it just makes the task seem insurmountable. Because you go ‘when you play the top two, this has always happened’.

“Maybe managers and some players fall into the trap of answering questions because that’s the way it’s put to them, but that’s what I sort of struggle with. I don’t want to be disrespectful to other managers, but the language they use sometimes, it just seems they tend to generalise.”