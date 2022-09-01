We asked for your thoughts on Fulham's summer business.

Here's a snapshot of what you said:

Alex: We are looking good and should aim to finish around mid-table. With hopefully Willian and Layvin Kurzawa about to join, our squad depth is improving. However, I do think we need to bring in a back-up striker for Aleksandar Mitrovic as Jay Stansfield is young with not a lot of experience. Maybe somebody like Patson Daka or Patrick Bamford.

Liam: Would love a centre-back. As much as we owe Tim Ream for his service over the years, I unfortunately don't think he can cut it in the Premier League (although so far proving me wrong). Even someone like Phil Jones could do a job, providing the Premier League season we'll need to both survive and thrive.

Henry: Would love to get Ben Brereton-Diaz. Highly versatile and a top finisher to ease the load on Mitro. Willian a smart punt - loves it in west London. Good to see we’ve learned and now signing players fit for a purpose, and not the usual scattergun approach. Great to see the XI from last year stepping it up for the Premier League amid competition from new lads.

John: We do still need another quality striker to cover for Mitrovic. He will get injured or suspended at some time.