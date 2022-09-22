Buddies trio kept waiting for international action

S﻿t Mirren striker Alex Greive was an unused sub as New Zealand lost 1-0 to neighbours Australia, while fellow Buddies Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus were kept waiting for a Socceroos debut.

Midfielders S﻿train and Baccus were both given a first call-up to World Cup-bound Australia's 31-man pool, but were not among the 26 players in the squad for the Brisbane friendly.

W﻿inger Awer Mabil's long-range strike in the first half proved the winner in a game where Celtic's Aaron Mooy, Dundee United's Aziz Behich, Hibs' Martin Boyle, and Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson all featured for the hosts.

St Mirren's Antipodean trio will hope to feature for their respective countries on Sunday when the teams meet in Auckland as Australia celebrates the centenary of their first international match, which was against their neighbours in 1922.