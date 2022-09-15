Gerrard on Watkins, Hasenhuttl and Southampton
- Published
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game with Southampton on Friday night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Gerrard says the club will pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and he “is sure the fans will back that up during the game”.
He will make a late call on the fitness of Ollie Watkins who was unwell earlier this week. Emi Martinez missed training on Thursday after being ill overnight but Gerrard is confident he will be available. Jan Bednarek is also unavailable because Southampton are his parent club.
He was encouraged by the performance last time out against Manchester City: “We want to make it a turning point but it gives you no guarantees. We have to go and back that up. What we showed was that when we’re at our best, we can compete against anyone in the league."
He sees parallels between himself and Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: “During his tenure they’ve had some really impressive results and faced some issues, like ourselves. When you’re building these projects, they take time and a lot of hard work.”
He is therefore anticipating a tough challenge: “They’ve recruited really well, young players full of energy and who have no fear. I worked with one of them, Joe Aribo, and I know what he’s capable of. They’re dynamic and athletic. It’s an exciting challenge for us.”