Hearts' Europa Conference League opponents Istanbul Basaksehir had star man Mesut Ozil missing from Saturday's 2-0 win over 12th-placed Alanyaspor. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

And Istanbul Basaksehir manager Emre Belozoglu may not be allowed in the dressing room or technical area for Thursday's opening group game at Tynecastle due to Uefa suspending him for not having a coaching Pro Licence. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

