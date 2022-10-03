Leicester City v Nottingham Forest: Team news
Leicester City expect Wilfred Ndidi to recover in time from the minor injury that cut short his international duty with Nigeria.
Dennis Praet has been nursing a foot problem but has been training during last week.
Nottingham Forest will monitor Morgan Gibbs-White, who pulled out of England Under-21 duty.
Scott McKenna is a doubt because of an injury that forced him to withdraw from Scotland's squad for their second match against Ukraine.
