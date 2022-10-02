S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

It was in February that talk around Wolverhampton Wanderers was about whether they could secure an unlikely top-four berth.

A comfortable win over Tottenham enhanced Bruno Lage’s status and the transition from Nuno Espirito Santo seemed complete.

Since then, Wolves have collapsed - undone by two old failings: an inability to score and the difficulty transitioning away from Nuno’s three-man defence.

On Saturday, the sight of playmaker Ruben Neves being deployed in a back three on the same day former skipper Conor Coady was playing for Everton was perplexing.

Lage cannot be blamed for the injuries that have robbed him of his main strikers, but the defensive problems are self-inflicted.

Senior Wolves officials did not expect to be in a relegation fight, and they needed someone they can trust to guide them away from the bottom three.

After two Portuguese managers in a row, the big question is: do they lean on Jorge Mendes to find a third, who will know so many of Wolves’ players, or do they go for someone with Premier League nous?

Wolves’ immediate top-flight future might depend on them getting it right.