Lawro's predictions: Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Middlesbrough knocked Manchester United out in the last round and I'm sure they will fancy their chances of another shock here, especially at home.

Boro's charge for the play-offs has stuttered a bit because of their poor away form - they lost at struggling Barnsley on Saturday, which shows you what the Championship is like - but they have won seven in a row at Riverside Stadium.

This is going to be a very interesting tie because I don't have a clue what sort of side Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will put out, or whether they will turn up, performance-wise.

Spurs rolled Leeds over on Saturday but we can't read too much into that result because of the number of goals Leeds were conceding before Marcelo Bielsa's departure.

If Tottenham play like they did at Turf Moor against Burnley last week, Boro have got every chance. The same applies if Conte leaves out his best players.

Whether Conte picks Harry Kane and Son Heung-min or not will tell us a lot about Tottenham's targets this season. Does he fancy a cup run, or is it all about making fourth place in the Premier League?

My thinking there is that Spurs don't play again until next Monday, when they host Everton. So why not go strong to try to win this one and get in the hat for the quarter-finals?

Bru-C's prediction: 0-1

It's such a hard time for the Championship teams because most of them have been playing twice a week for a while now.

Boro are pushing hard for the play-offs but they have the odd wobble in defence and Spurs will find a way through. They won't run away with it though.

