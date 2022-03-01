Tuesday talking point: Travelling fans a positive in season of negatives

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

It feels churlish to get uppity over your football team not doing very well when such horror is taking place in Ukraine, so I’ll set my moans and groans over City’s season to one side and pluck out a positive.

For all of the disappointments that have befallen Norwich City this season, one particular group of people have risen above it all and have performed magnificently. I refer, of course, to the travelling supporters.

We’re not renowned for having a noisy, boisterous fanbase – how are we supposed to compete with the travelling gazillions from Leeds, the legendary atmosphere of Anfield or the much-fabled passion of the Geordies – but that makes us no less fervent.

And those hardy souls who travel home and away even when the chips are down, and who make a hell of a racket in the process, are more than deserving of a few salutations.

It’s easy to travel in huge numbers when you support Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, because the wins are frequent and the grim days few and far between. But not so if you’re following Norwich in the Premier League. Disappointment is never far away - yet still they travel.

Tomorrow, we head to Liverpool for an FA Cup fifth-round tie. Despite knowing our chances of reaching the quarter-finals are slim - and what unfolds will be played out live on national TV - over 1,000 are still making the trek to Anfield. Dean Smith, quite rightly, lauded them in his news conference earlier.

It takes a special type of fan who braves Liverpool away in midweek when everything is stacked against you - and these are undoubtedly special people.