Fourth is 'highest possible achievement' for United

Manchester United are still "aiming at" finishing fourth in the Premier League, according to boss Ralf Rangnick, who says now is not the time to look further than this season.

"Right now, this is exactly what Manchester United needs and wants: to finish fourth in the league," he said. "This is the highest possible achievement we can get."

Rangnick's side host Brighton on Tuesday off the back of the draw against Southampton - another game in which they led. It leaves United one point behind West Ham with the game in hand.

"After being here 11 weeks, I know what it takes for next season but it's not the time now to discuss this with everyone," added Rangnick.

"My full focus is tomorrow, Sunday, Wednesday and the next couple of weeks.

"My full focus is on the current squad, getting the best out of this season and then it's time to speak about the next steps for the next couple of years."