Man City v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make two changes from the team that demolished Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Kyle Walker, who was suspended for the tie in Portugal, returns at right-back with John Stones dropping to the bench.

There is a reshuffle further up the pitch too. Ilkay Gundogan comes into midfield, with the in-form Riyad Mahrez - who has scored in each of his past nine appearances for City - making way.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling