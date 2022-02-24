Brighton v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Brighton are winless in their last five home league games against Aston Villa. The last four of these meetings have ended level, including the two Premier League fixtures between the sides.

Following a 2-0 win in November in Steven Gerrard’s first game in charge, Aston Villa are looking to complete the league double over Brighton for the first time since 1981-82.

Albion have scored just 10 goals in their 12 Premier League home games this season, with four of the Seagulls’ six league defeats coming at the Amex.