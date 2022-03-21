We've been asking you if you reckon Antonio Conte's side will qualify for the Champions League.

The views have been typically varied.

Here's a snapshot of what you've had to say:

Yannaa: I think Spurs will be typically Spursy and end up losing a game or two. Their inconsistency is what defines them as they will win two and then lose a game they should win.

Sam: Top four. Bosh.

Jonathan: I think Spurs will just make top four. Two new signings have improved the side. If they can cut out sloppy invisible errors which they are prone they will get better.

Pete: As much as I enjoyed Pochettino's time at Spurs, I was never as optimistic as I am now. The new boys we got in January have gelled really quickly, we are now a good watch as opposed to the start of the season - whatever happens, a decent summer, hang on to Conte and finally, finally, we could have a crack at the biggest prizes!

