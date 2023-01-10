West Ham have to be careful with their January window targets after a summer spending splurge that has only resulted in regression, believes Telegraph football reporter Luke Edwards.

The Hammers have finished seventh and sixth in the Premier League in the past two seasons under David Moyes, but currently sit 17th, outside the relegation places only on goal difference.

They spent an estimated £160m last summer on players including Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet - and are being linked with a January move for Sevilla's Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

"This is what happens when you head into a January transfer window and you’re at a club that isn’t doing well - they sometimes feel the need to delve into the transfer market," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Partly to appease supporters, partly to show ambition, partly to appease a manager under pressure in the shape of David Moyes, who has obviously done very well for the club. If he’s asked for a forward, they are trying to give him what he wants.

“But I’m surprised they still have money to spend because they spent a lot in the summer. We talk about how much Newcastle and Chelsea spent, but West Ham have spent a hell of a lot of money and they’ve gone backwards.

“En-Nesyri has not had the best of seasons with Sevilla - I don’t think he’s scored in 12 games, but he has got a decent record in La Liga. It’s just whether West Ham can persuade a club that is struggling, like Sevilla, to part with one of their saleable assets, effectively for nothing or a small amount of money now and then a chunk in the summer."

