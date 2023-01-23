Former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff says Brentford's performance against Leeds United showed how much progress has been made by the team.

The Bees are unbeaten in eight Premier League games, with only Newcastle United and Arsenal on better runs.

McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "You have to factor in the odd bad game in a season in the Premier League.

"When you see their transformation, the way the whole club is operating is a fantastic model. From the recruitment side of things, and now with Thomas Frank the manager, it is very much his way of doing things.

"They have tweaked it since coming into the Premier League. They have made sure they are a lot more robust and are not playing as much open football as they did, but they are still a really good team to watch.

"Without playing great, they were still pretty comfortable - and that’s a fantastic sign for a club that hasn’t been in the Premier League for a long time.

"They are still building and to go to Leeds, deal with everything they threw at them and still be fairly comfortable is certainly a sign of how far they have come."

