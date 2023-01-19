Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will be out for four to five weeks with injury, which is "a bit of a blow for us all but him especially".

Cooper said Ryan Yates will be available, but other than that there are no further injury updates.

On whether Henderson's injury will make Forest move for a goalkeeper in the transfer window, Cooper said: "It's certainly a discussion point."

He confirmed Wales international Wayne Hennessey will start against Bournemouth and said "we really back him to do well for us".

Elsewhere in terms of signings, "we are definitely trying to do some things as well".

Cooper said Forest will have to be patient with new signing Danilo, but "the first couple of days have been really encouraging".

On the Cherries, Cooper said: "Bournemouth have got a load of good players with Premier League experience and it won't be easy".

Follow Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences here